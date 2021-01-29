Elliot Stabler’s return continues sweet potato

The creator of Law And Order: SVU, Dick Wolf, is preparing, together with several producers, the stories that the new spin-off of the program will have, which will be played by Elliot Stabler and recent photos confirm his return.

It’s been 10 years since we’ve seen Christopher Meloni as his beloved character on screen, and fans will get to see a lot of the retired former detective between his appearance in season 22 on SVU and his upcoming lead role in Law. & Order: Organized Crime.

After the spin-off that would be played by Elliot Stabler was announced, everyone was asking questions about its release date, which has not been revealed so far.

But, after a longer delay than planned, it now appears that Meloni and Stabler are back in action. Finally, the official Twitter account of Law & Order: SVU, shows us the return of him.

In the photo shown, we get this sliver of Meloni’s face (and a black V-neck t-shirt) as she hides behind a door with a sign with her character’s name and the title of her new series.

When Stabler leads Law & Order: Organized Crime. Hopefully, between his time at SVU and the new spin-off, we’ll get the answers to some outstanding questions.