Elliot Page was supposed to play Beth Harmon

The creators were planning to turn Allan Shiach’s Don’t Look Now into a movie script, the script almost coming true on two previous occasions, first in the early 1990s with Michael Apted as director and Molly Ringwald as the lead. . But then, in 2008, when “chess enthusiast” actor Heath Ledger hoped to direct the film.

In place of Ringwald, Elliott Page would take on the role of Beth Harmon. The project escalated, but Ledger died of a drug overdose before pre-production.

On the other hand, Elliott Page confessed that losing Heath Ledger was “extremely tragic”; In 2008, Page was asked about filming a Lady’s Gambit with Ledger:

“There was talk of it,” he told MTV in 2008. “But, you know, obviously, that’s not the most important thing right now.”

Adding about the death of the actor at that time Page commented that it was an extremely tragic situation. Emphasizing that he wished his family the best and hoped their privacy would be respected.

“This I know is getting out of hand and getting too strenuous, if we’re lucky, the pain of our loss will begin before it’s over.”

By then Shiach considered Ledger best known for his role as the Joker in Batman the Dark Knight as the perfect person to direct the film.

“Of the three directors considered, I found Heath to be the one I wanted to work with,” Shiach said in an interview in 2008. “He was passionate about it; He was an intense and interested young man, he attracted me immediately. ”

“We talked and talked about the project on the phone, and then we finally got together about it late last year,” Shiach added.

Likewise, Lady’s Gambit was finally adapted by Netflix. After Shiach will confess that they had spent months working on the vision of the project before the tragic loss.

“I did draft after draft and he gave his opinion and we met several times in New York and here, where he spent much of his time. We had reached the stage where we had sent the script to Elliott. Heath was full of ideas for the other cast, mainly from his list of actor friends, we were planning to make a movie at the end of 2008 ”.

The script was apparently buried alongside Ledger in 2008 until director Scott Frank unearthed the book and thought the project might make for an engaging series. In turn, Frank teamed up with Shiach for one more chance to bring the history of competitive chess in the 1960s to the masses.

“If you made it as a movie, it becomes a sports movie: ‘Is he going to beat the Russian?'” Frank said. “And that’s not what the book is about. For me, it’s about the pain and the cost of being so talented. ”

A series made more sense because it allowed the storytellers to peel off the series’ heroine Beth Harmon’s layers. By now, Page was likely too old to take on the role, opening an opportunity for Anya Taylor-Joy to transform into orphan chess prodigy Beth Harmon.



