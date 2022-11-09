Elliot Page Looked Elegant on The Red Carpet With Mae Martin or Someone Else, And Fans Can’t Get Enough

When the Canadian actress, formerly known as Elliot Page, became a transvestite, Elliot Page was born, and he became more comfortable in his own skin than ever. Since then, he has shone on red carpets in a new outfit. Page recently appeared on the red carpet with comedian Mae Martin, and fans can’t get enough of it.

Last weekend was a glamorous night for Elliot Page. He was spotted in an elegant black tuxedo next to Mae Martin from “Flight Attendant” at the 11th annual LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles. This event is as significant as the first time the star of “Juno” wore a tuxedo for the first time at the Academy Awards ceremony in 2022. Take a look at this photo of the beautiful duo below.

In the next photo, Mae Martin and Elliot Page are standing together and smiling. As you can see, the Oscar-nominated actor is happy in his black tuxedo and bow tie, no one will force him to wear a dress to any red carpet premiere anymore.

Instagram May Martin posted a series of photos of the couple who looked incredible at the premiere, including a selfie in the bathroom and a video of Elton John’s performance at the gala concert. They wrote in the caption that their “king” took them out of the house, and thanked Gucci for the costume and the gala concert for an “amazing night”. Instagram users have fully endorsed the costume, such as this glowing comment below.

The absolute splendor of both of you 😍

You can’t help but swoon over this new Paige body, like the time he showed off his shirtless six-pack abs. Instagram’s other user couldn’t help but notice how good the star of the Umbrella Academy looked in this photo.

This photo IS TOO MUCH 🔥

As for what else Elliot Page has, his Netflix show “Umbrella Academy” has been renewed for a fourth and final season. I am sure he will miss working with his colleagues, who were very supportive of him during the transition. He is also ready to return to the dating market, as people reported that in July he was on his first dating app. After filing for divorce from his wife Emily Porter after three years of marriage, it’s nice to know that he is ready to find someone else in his life with whom he can be happy. Page has also written a memoir about his transition called Pageboy, which is due out in 2023.

Elliot Page looks happy and confident standing on the purple carpet with Mae Martin in his tight suit. It looks like this talented actor is opening a new chapter in his life that he can be proud of. Follow CinemaBlend news to find out when Umbrella Academy will appear in your Netflix subscription.