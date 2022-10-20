Ellie Goulding Announces Fifth Album Higher Than Heaven

Ellie Goulding has announced her fifth studio album “Higher Than Heaven” — listen to the new single “Let It Die” below.

The record is due to be released on February 3, 2023 (pre-order/pre-save here) and follows the pop artist’s 2020 album “Brightest Blue”.

Speaking about the upcoming project, Goulding explained: “There was definitely a darkness [the last two years] that was felt in the studio, and everyone went through it differently.

“I think for this reason, no one wanted to sit and suffer because of some kind of relationship or some kind of drama. That’s how this album came about.”

She continued, “[Higher Than Heaven] is about passionate love. But this is a hyperform of love, almost like a feeling caused by drugs. It seems almost artificial, and there is a possibility of an accident.”

Watch the official “Let It Die” video here:

Higher Than Heaven. My fifth studio album. Out Feb. 3, 2023. Thank you as ever for all the love and warmth. Ellie x https://t.co/tE5SVGIFtu pic.twitter.com/FLBLYcFpHi — Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) October 19, 2022

According to a press release, the album will contain “stomping bass parts, soaring synthesizers and euphoric melodies.” It will feature artists such as Greg Kerstin, Jesse Shatkin (Charli XCX, Years & Years), Koz (Madonna, Dua Lipa) and Andrew Wells (Halsey, Yungblud).

“Let It Die” is released after the release of the song “Easy Lover” and Goulding’s joint single with Alok and Sigala “All By Myself”. The track list of “Higher Than Heaven” has not yet been made public.

Back in January, Goulding spoke about her experience with unbearable anxiety during 2021. “I struggled daily, nightly, hourly with panic, the existence of which I did not even know,” she wrote.

The pop singer also spoke about the material she was working on during that difficult period: “I had time to sit with great musicians and writers and write exciting new music, which, I hope, will give people who hear it the same euphoria. the escape I experienced when I was writing it.”