Ellie character has arrived in Resident Evil 3 Remake!

The third game of the Resident Evil series, which is among the popular productions of zombie-themed games, was rebuilt and released to the market in recent months. As you know, RE 3 has been released for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms. Different modes have been added to the PC platform of the game and Ellie, who is now one of the main characters of The Last of Us, has been added as playable.

Ellie has been added to Resident Evil 3 Remake with the mod!

While the Ellie character added to the game is conveyed with her facial expressions and gestures, let’s note that she also comes with Seattle and winter clothes.

You will need the Fluffyquack Mod Manager to install the mod. After installing, Ellie_TLOU2_By_Darknessvaltier.rar; You need to copy it into Modmanager \ Games \ RE3R \ Mods and activate it. You can then choose the costume you want to use from the outfit selection screen. While the default costume was the Seattle costume, the STARS costume was transferred as the Winter costume.

Speaking of Resident Evil mods, there are many mods you can use right now. These; Jill Valentine stands out as Nude Mode, Metal Gear Solid Big Boss Mod, NieR Automata 2D Mod, Dino Crysis Mod, and Milla Jovovich Alice mode.



