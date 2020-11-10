Ellen Pompeo very close to Cindy Crawford!

In Story on her Instagram account, Ellen Pompeo (Grey’s Anatomy) shared a photo where she displayed herself very close to Cindy Crawford!

This Tuesday, November 10, Ellen Pompeo (Grey’s Anatomy) celebrated her 51st birthday. On the occasion, her friends wished him a happy birthday. This is particularly the case with Cindy Crawford. She unveiled a very nice message on the Web.

Cindy Crawford shared a video showing her showing off with Ellen Pompeo in her arms. The two appeared to be really very close but also very close. Their friendship did not fail to please their fans.

In the caption of her video, Cindy Crawford also wrote to Ellen Pompeo: “Happy birthday. #TeamMB loves you! “To translate by” Happy birthday. Team MB loves you! “. An adorable message that pleased the pretty blonde.

The mother took the opportunity to share this video in a Story on her Instagram account. It seems that this lovely attention touched her very much. She also responded to this nice attention on social networks.

ELLEN POMPEO (GRAY’S ANATOMY) THANKS CINDY CRAWFORD WITH A NICE MESSAGE

Ellen Pompeo (Grey’s Anatomy) said, “I miss my friends.” On the video, she also looked radiant. Indeed, she had opted for a pink sweater and jeans. A radiant look that suited her perfectly.

For her part, Cindy Crawford also opted for a purple top with jeans like her friend’s. The two appeared very complementary on the social network. On Instagram, fans of the actress wanted to wish her a happy birthday.

In these rather complicated times, they gave a little happiness to the actress. It remains to be seen if the young woman will decide to celebrate her birthday with her family.

Or if she prefers to keep her distance. And this, for more security because of Covid 19. It will still be able to make up for it in the coming years. Case to follow!



