Ellen Pompeo says 17th season could be the last

The debut of the 17th season of Gray’s Anatomy is getting closer and closer. Scheduled to arrive at ABC on November 12, the series starring Ellen Pompeo may be coming to an end.

The revelation was made by Ellen herself in an interview for the website Variety, in which she said that the 17th season could be the last of the program. “We don’t know when the show is really going to end. But the truth is, this year may well be it [the last season], ”said Ellen.

She completed by explaining that her contract was coming to an end. “I mean, this is the last year of my contract now. I don’t know if this is the last year. But it may well be ”. Ellen is reportedly paid $ 550,000 per episode recorded for the series.

Knowing the repercussions that her phrases can have, Ellen joked with Variety, saying that the phrases may well be a “clickbait” – a call to attract the audience to the story, without necessarily being a truth. “There’s your catchphrase! There’s your clickbait! ”.

Ellen continued the interview in a more serious tone, knowing the importance of the program, both to the audience and to the production team. “I don’t decide lightly”, referring to the fact that the series employs a lot of people. “I’m just creatively evaluating what we can do,” he added.

In closing, it proved to be very positive for the 17th season of Gray’s Anatomy. “I am very excited about this season. It will probably be one of our best seasons ever. And I know it sounds crazy to say, but it’s really true ”.



