Ellen Pompeo reveals her choice for the saddest death of the Anatomy of Passion and which character she will bring back if she can

Over the 18 seasons of “Anatomy of Passion,” we’ve seen many characters come and go, and like loyal fans, Ellen Pompeo has witnessed them all. While in some cases it’s just time for the character (or the actor playing him) to move on, “Anatomy of Passion” has also brought some pretty shocking deaths that have left us a little more broken than before (RIP, 007). Actress Meredith Gray was still thinking about the series, and she didn’t have to think much about whose death, in her opinion, was the saddest.

The actress has starred in the series “Anatomy of Passion” since its premiere in 2005, and when Ellen Pompeo is preparing to take a step back in the 19th season, she told in her podcast “Tell Me” (opens in a new tab) that she lost herself on the screen. husband Derek Shepherd in season 11. It was a serious blow for her character and fans, as she explained when discussing which of the deaths in the series seemed to her the most heartbreaking:

I would say it was Derek Shepherd, and Mark Sloan was the second. But Derek Shepherd’s death was very, very emotional, and I knew how hard it would be for the fans. It’s very difficult to play these things because you can’t fake them. You have to put yourself in a dark and very sad place, and that’s why it’s always sad when someone dies, but the death of Derek Shepherd was certainly the saddest of all the sad scenes.

Ellen Pompeo has already spoken about some of the traumatic events that Meredith went through with Patrick Dempsey’s “McDreamy.” The hospital shooting episode—one of the best episodes of “Anatomy of Passion” to date—includes a scene in which Meredith and Christina see Derek being shot, and Pompeo said the actresses had to “scream, cry and go crazy 30 fucking times” putting themselves in danger. a dark place for a scene that Pompeo said she wouldn’t repeat today. Thinking about it this way, it’s not surprising that Derek’s death in a car crash will be the saddest for her, as will the death of Mark Sloan (the so-called “Maxtimi” Eric Dane), who died after the plane crash of season 8.

However, not all character departures were associated with such tragic scenarios, and it is known that “Anatomy of Passion” returns former actors to reprise their roles in guest appearances during the seasons. Ellen Pompeo said she had selfish intentions when she thought about who she would like to bring back to the show, saying:

Strictly, just selfishly, as a character I love in the series, I mean, I don’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings, but I would probably call Alex Karev, Justin Chambers.

The two actors were friends before and after starring together in the popular ABC medical drama, so this choice makes sense. Pompeo expressed regret over Chambers’ departure at the time, saying that, in her opinion, the “Anatomy of Passion” gave Alex Karev “the best send-off.” Viewers, however, mostly disagreed. Fans were furious that Alex had dumped his wife Jo via a letter saying he had decided to move to Kansas and reunite with his ex-wife Izzy and their children, whom he didn’t know existed.

Alas, when the characters leave, they are often replaced by others, and the 19th season has already added several new faces to the hospital. “Anatomy of Passion” actress Katerina Scorsone said the new actors are “great” both “inside and out,” and I’m looking forward to the premiere on October 6 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC. If you need to catch up or relive the most heartbreaking moments of “Anatomy of Passion” like the ones mentioned above, all 18 seasons are available for streaming on a Netflix subscription.