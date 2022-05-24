Ellen Pompeo hints that “Anatomy of Passion” could have continued without her: we are always “trying to reinvent” the show

Is Meredith Grey gone? Ellen Pompeo hinted that her character from “Anatomy of Passion” may not always be in the series — and she’s fine.

The Massachusetts native, who has played Dr. Meredith Gray since the show debuted in 2005, said that she and creator Shonda Rhimes talked about the possibility of her leaving the series before its official end.

“Shonda and I, I think — we’ll see, we’ll see,” Pompeo, 52, told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on Monday, May 23, about whether the show will continue without her in the future. “Constantly trying to reinvent the show is a challenge at the moment.”

The old—school actress, who has already shot 400 episodes for the ABC series, noted that the influence of the medical drama on the audience is what makes it last so long.

“The show appeals to a lot of people, and young people like it,” Pompeo explained. “It’s inspired so many generations of healthcare workers, so I think it’s really good content for young people.”

She teased: “We will try to keep it going for young people, not necessarily with me, but so that it goes beyond me.”

When asked whose “anatomy” would be without her character, Pompeo replied: “We’ll find someone, and maybe we won’t.”

The “Daredevil” actress has openly stated in recent years that she is ready to leave the show, since it has been going on for 18 seasons.

“I feel like a super-intelligent person who keeps saying, “But what’s the story going to be, what story are we going to tell?” Pompeo told Insider in December 2021. ? It brings in millions of dollars.”

“Acting… is a game of young girls. You have to travel, you have to be far away. [You] have to come here and work at night in the rain,” Pompeo said in May 2018, noting that she has no plans to act again after Gray is wrapped up. “I’m not saying I’ll never do it. If an amazing opportunity presents itself, I am sure, of course, I will do it.”

Despite her attempts to put an end to the procedural drama, “Anatomy of Passion” was renewed in January for a 19th season.

“I am very excited that we are continuing to tell the stories of Meredith, Bailey, Richard and all the other doctors at Gray Sloan Memorial for another season,” Rimes said in a statement at the time. “This is a true testimony of [showrunner] Krista Vernoff, the cast, crew and all the writers who keep the audience on their toes week after week.”