Ellen Pompeo (Grey’s Anatomy) Jimmy Kimmel guest!

Good news for fans of Ellen Pompeo. The Grey’s Anatomy actress announced on Instagram that she will be on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Ellen Pompeo continues to promote the final season of Grey’s Anatomy. The pretty blonde will be the guest of Jimmy Kimmel Live. Therefore.

Grey’s Anatomy star actress loves TV shows. The one who plays the role of Meredith Gray for 17 seasons in the medical series multiplies the appearances. In the media.

The actress announced on social media that she recorded a show. For television. And not just any, since it’s Jimmy Kimmel Live’s, then.

The young woman said: “I loved hanging out with Jimmy Kimmel. Meet us tonight. In the Jimmy Kimmel Live. Therefore “. Via her Instagram Story.

Ellen Pompeo, whom viewers find weekly in Grey’s Anatomy, will give details. On her role in the series. Next Thursday, Gray’s Anatomy fans will have the chance to reunite with Derek.

ELLEN POMPEO EVOKES GRAY’S ANATOMY

Great news for fans of the Greys Anatomy series. Indeed, in the next episode of the event series of Shonda Rimes, Derek Shepherd will make his comeback. Therefore.

A decision carefully considered by the producer of season 17. Krista Vernoff, but also Ellen Pompeo. In person. In an interview with Dealine, the American actress rejoiced. To revive an iconic character, therefore.

“I had this image in my head of a sandy beach for this season. So I called Ellen. And I asked him if that told him that I brought Derek back. It was her idea. To bring him back, ”said the producer. The actress loved the idea, then.

“Patrick and I both live in Malibu. And one day we went for a walk. I slipped the idea of ​​our reunion to Patrick. Because it was important for viewers to smile again. In these difficult times. He loved the idea, ”said the player who plays Meredith Gray. Fans of the series are therefore eager for the episode to air.



