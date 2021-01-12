Ellen Pompeo embarrassed scenes with Patrick Dempsey?

In an interview with Jimmy Fimmel, Ellen Pompeo (Grey’s Anatomy) gave some info about the scenes with Patrick Dempsey!

For years and years, Ellen Pompeo performed love scenes with Patrick Dempsey in Grey’s Anatomy. The two made an incredible couple. And the least we can say is that it made an impression.

Despite many difficulties in their relationship, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and Derek (Patrick Dempsey) always found ways to move forward. They made an unforgettable and unknown couple in Grey’s Anatomy.

Unfortunately, due to backstage issues during the shoot, the showrunner decided to send Patrick Dempsey away. The latter therefore died following a car accident. Much to the chagrin of Grey’s Anatomy fans.

But it looks like Ellen Pompeo had a little awkward moment about her relationship with Patrick Dempsey. In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, the young woman gave information about her scenes with the beautiful brunette.

ELLEN POMPEO FAN OF KISSES FROM PATRICK DEMPSEY IN GRAY’S ANATOMY

Jimmy Kimmel asked Ellen Pompeo who was best kissing between Patrick Dempsey or Chris O’Donnell. The latter played Finn Dandridge in seasons 2 and 3 of Grey’s Anatomy. They both had a little relationship.

Without hesitation, Ellen Pompeo (Grey’s Anatomy) then answered without hesitation that it was Patrick the best. The reporter then asked, “What makes him a better kisser? “.

Very embarrassed, the young woman then replied: “Huum, we don’t have enough time for this”. The beautiful blonde has not decided to say more on the subject. But she made fans laugh a lot on the matter.

Fans were able to find Derek in season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy. Indeed, he appeared in Meredith’s dreams. The latter, suffering from Covid-19, must make a choice between life and death.