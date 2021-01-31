Ellen Pompeo confirmed her reasons for leaving the series

According to Ellen Pompeo, the first 10 seasons of Grey’s Anatomy caused a really toxic work environment off-screen. Due to the extremely unhealthy working conditions and diva attitudes, the actress admitted there was some very bad behavior on set, she keeps reading to find out why.

Ellen Pompeo was once asked if she ever wanted to leave Grey’s Anatomy to which the actress confesses that there were several times when she tried to get off the bus and leave the unhealthy work environment in Shonda Rhimes’ medical series .

However, after having a child, the Grey’s Anatomy actress realized that she had someone else to take care of, so she decided to stay on the show to pay child support.

But yes, Pompeo was going to stay in the primetime medical drama, she realized that drastic changes had to be made, according to the actress, her mission was to change the work environment behind the scenes.

“We had a serious cultural problem at Grey’s,” she revealed Pompeo.

“I would say that for the first 10 years we had serious cultural problems it was a really toxic work environment,” she added.

After Grey’s Anatomy season 10, the actress reveals big changes behind the camera and in front of the camera admitting that the series has been fantastic for the public and a disaster behind the scenes.

While it’s easy to dismiss some of the Grey’s Anatomy actors as divas, the Meredith Gray actress thinks her working conditions ultimately led to bad behavior on set.

“Nobody should work 16 hours a day, 10 months a year, nobody,” she said Pompeo.

“I hope that after COVID no one will have 24 or 22 episodes per season again,” she continued.

“This is why people get sick. That’s why people break down and why actors fight! Do you want to get rid of a lot of bad behaviors? Let people go home and sleep, “she said.

Therefore, Pompeo says that the cast and crew of Grey’s Anatomy were wrecked before Debbie Allen came out as producer and executive director in 2012.

So according to the Grey’s Anatomy actress, Allen created a more positive work environment where they could have free time, let’s remember that the showrunner joined the show after Dempsey left. On the other hand, Meredith Gray is just one step away from death, everything can be prepared for the actress to resign at any time.