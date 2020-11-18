Ellen Pompeo affected by Covid-19 in the series!

The fans of Grey’s Anatomy were finally able to see the first episodes of season 17. The character of Ellen Pompeo has the Covid-19.

Season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy began a week ago in the United States. Ellen Pompeo’s character does have Covid-19 and could die. Please note that the article contains spoilers.

A week ago, ABC Channel aired the first two episodes of Season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy. Fans got to see Meredith and the other doctors again and everyone is happy to have found the characters.

This new season promises to be intense as the production has chosen to stage the Covid-19. So, in the first few episodes, Meredith and the Seattle firefighters had to deal with numerous cases of the virus. Gray Sloan therefore had to treat many patients.

At the end of the day, Meredith fainted in the hospital parking lot. So her colleagues took her in and Zola’s mother is in dire straits. In fact, everything suggests that the character of Ellen Pompeo will die in the rest of the series.

Nevertheless, the fans were treated to a very nice surprise. Patrick Dempsey made a surprise comeback in Grey’s Anatomy.

GRAY’S ANATOMY: MEREDITH SOON DEAD OF COVID-19?

Derek, Meredith’s lifelong love is back in Grey’s Anatomy. In the rest of the episodes, fans are going to get inside Meredith’s mind when she is at its worst. So, she will see her husband again at the beach and will tell him that she misses him very much.

Patrick Dempsey is very happy to have been able to reprise his role for a few episodes of season 17. For him, it was the perfect opportunity to see Ellen Pompeo again and make the fans’ dream come true!

“I was there, what a great opportunity for the people and that would be great for the fans. Really, to see everyone together in a very weird way, ”he said during his appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show. However, his surprise return could also herald very bad news for the fans …

“And, showrunner Krista Vernoff came up with this concept where I would come and visit Meredith during her Covid dream,” he said. Her words confirm that the doctor is very ill and could die of the virus in Grey’s Anatomy …



