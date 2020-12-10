Ellen DeGeneres Tests Positive for COVID-19

Popular and controversial host Ellen DeGeneres tested positive for the dangerous COVID-19 disease.

Ellen DeGeneres tested positive for COVID-19. The 62-year-old television personality broke the news on Instagram on Thursday, writing that although he tested positive for the virus, he is “feeling fine right now.”

“Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified and I am following all appropriate CDC guidelines,” he wrote.

The talk show host told her fans that she would “see them again after the holidays,” before concluding by writing “please stay healthy and safe.”

She signed her message, “With love, Ellen.”

Amid controversy on The Ellen DeGeneres Show (allegations that the show was a “toxic” work environment surfaced over the summer), the host welcomed a limited studio audience to the set in late October.

DeGeneres has since apologized to those affected by the show’s supposedly “toxic” work environment and said he hopes it “can still be a place of happiness and joy.”

COVID-19 on the rise in Los Angeles

DeGeneres’ COVID-19 news comes amid a surge in the number of coronaviruses across the country and renewed stay-at-home requests, including one in Los Angeles County, which will remain in effect until at least December 28. December.

CBS Los Angeles wrote Wednesday that Los Angeles County health officials had reported 9,243 newly confirmed cases and 75 additional deaths, bringing the county’s totals to 475,271 cases and 8,075 deaths.

Adjusted availability of ICU beds for the Southern California region had dropped to 9 percent, the outlet reported.



