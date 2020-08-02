Ellen DeGeneres show will not be canceled

The executive producer of ‘The Ellen Show’ insists that it will not air despite the investigation of allegations of misconduct in the workplace.

Despite the toxic work environment scandal and the ongoing investigation, it turns out that The Ellen Show will not go off the air! This was revealed through a statement released by executive producer Andy Lassner, who spoke about the show’s future in response to a curious Twitter fan wondering whether or not the full-length talk show would be canceled.

It all started with the user who also wished Lassner to find another job quickly in case everything fell apart, writing: “If Ellen’s show is lost due to all these accusations … I hope you can find a job quickly.”

“No one gets off the air,” the executive quickly replied.

Ellen DeGeneres accused of misconduct

Meanwhile, last week, the network sent out an internal memo, reporting that WarnerMedia had employed an independent firm to interview all current and former staff members and investigate allegations of sexual misconduct on set.

This followed anonymous interviews of 10 former employees of The Ellen Show and a current one, with BuzzFeed News, during which they discussed their terrible experiences working for the talk show.

On July 17, Lassner and EPs Mary Connelly and Ed Glavin shared a statement via ET in which they addressed the allegations.

In the statement, it read: “Over the course of almost 2 decades, 3,000 episodes and employing over 1,000 staff members, we have strived to create an open, safe and truly inclusive work environment.”

“We are truly heartbroken to learn that even one person in our production family had a negative experience. It is not what we are, not what we strive to be, and not the mission that Ellen has proposed to us, ”read the letter.

“We take all of this very seriously and realize, as many in the world are learning, that we really need to do better, we are committed to doing better, and we will do better,” he concluded.

The 62-year-old star Ellen DeGeneres is one of the most recognized American television celebrities; However, several former workers of the program assure that the driver is actually the opposite of what she shows on screen and has too dark a side




