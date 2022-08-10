Ellen DeGeneres reacted to the hospitalization of former Anna Heche after a car crash: “I don’t want anyone to get hurt”

Sharing her support. Following Ann Heche’s ongoing path to recovery after her involvement in a fiery car crash, the former Ellen DeGeneres weighed in.

“I don’t want anyone to get hurt,” the 64-year—old actress who voices “Finding Nemo” told a photographer on Wednesday, August 10, for Entertainment Tonight. “[It] was definitely [a dangerous accident].”

53-year-old Heche got into a car accident on Friday, August 5, in Los Angeles, as a result of which she received serious burns.

“Ann is currently in stable condition,” a Heche spokesperson told Us Weekly at the time. “Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and respect her privacy during this difficult time.”

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed We are told that the driver, whose identity they did not name, was driving east on Preston Way at high speed. After passing the intersection, the car left the road and collided with a residential building on the street. According to the Los Angeles police, the car was soon engulfed in flames, and the driver suffered serious burns before being taken to a local hospital.

After her hospitalization, a representative of the All Rise actress published an update on her recovery.

“She is currently in extremely critical condition, she has serious lung damage requiring mechanical ventilation and burns requiring surgical intervention,” a representative of Heche told us on Monday, August 8. “She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness. shortly after the accident.”

DeGeneres, who dated Heche between 1997 and 2000, admitted on Wednesday that she had not communicated with the “Dancing with the Stars” graduate for several years, but still offered up her prayers.

“My story is a story that changed the world, pushed forward the needle of equal rights,” Heche previously recalled the couple’s romance during her time on DWTS in October 2020. “I was in a relationship with Ellen DeGeneres for three and a half years, and the stigma associated with this relationship was so strong that I was fired from my multimillion-dollar contract with the picture, and I did not work in the studio for 10 years. years.”

The Louisiana native wasn’t Heche’s only known friend seeking to recover.

“Thoughts and prayers for this beautiful woman, actress and mother tonight [Ann Heche] 💔 we love you,” her ex—partner James Tapper, who shares 13-year-old son Atlas with the star, wrote on Instagram on Friday.

Heche, who along with ex-husband Coleman Laffoon is raising 19-year-old son Homer, also received messages of support from ex-Peter Thomas Roth and Thomas Jane.

“My thoughts and #prayers are with @anneheche for a speedy and complete recovery,” the 64–year-old skin care guru, who previously dated Heche in 2021, signed an Instagram post on Saturday, August 6 along with a “Great Girl.” hashtag.