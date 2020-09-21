Ellen DeGeneres, criticism in her show’s new season

Ellen DeGeneres began season 18 of The Ellen DeGeneres Show by addressing her viewers about allegations of a “toxic” work environment on the show.

The 62-year-old host began her monologue by welcoming both her fans and critics to the show. “If you’re looking because you love me, thank you,” he said. “If you’re looking why you don’t love me, welcome.”

DeGeneres then asked her virtual audience about their summer, joking that hers was “great” and “super fantastic” amid claims first published in a BuzzFeed News report in July. Taking a more serious tone, the star noted that there were many topics that she wanted to discuss.

“As you may have heard, this summer there were reports of a toxic work environment in our program and then there was an investigation,” he said. “I learned that things happened here that should never have happened. I take it very seriously and want to say that I am very sorry for the people affected.”

DeGeneres also acknowledged that he is “in a position of privilege and power” and that that position carries responsibility. As a result, she said she takes responsibility for what happens in her program.

“This is the Ellen DeGeneres show,” he continued. “I’m Ellen DeGeneres. My name is there. My name is on the ‘laundry’.”

Additionally, she made it clear that she and her staff have “had a lot of conversations over the past few weeks about the program, the workplace,” and what they want for the future. “We have made the necessary changes,” he said, “and today we are beginning a new chapter.”

Some of these changes involved staff. Last month, Warner Bros. confirmed that executive producers Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman and co-executive producer Jonathan Norman “parted ways” with the syndicated talk show.

Ellen DeGeneres says she doesn’t fake her personality

DeGeneres also addressed articles and social media posts that claimed that she was not who she appeared to be because she is “known as the ‘be nice’ lady.” She began by explaining how she got the nickname.

“This is how it happened,” DeGeneres said. “I started saying ‘be nice to each other’ after a young man named Tyler Clementi took his own life after being bullied for being gay. I thought the world needed more kindness and it was a reminder that we all needed it. And I think we need it more than ever right now. ”

She later admitted that “being known as the ‘be nice’ lady is a difficult position to be in.”

“The truth is that I am that person you see on television,” she said. “I am many other things too. Sometimes I get sad, I get angry, I get anxious, I get frustrated, I get impatient and I’m working on all of that. I’m a work in progress, and I’m especially working on the impatience thing. And it’s not going well because it’s not going fast enough, I’ll tell you. ”

“I’m a talk show host and you know it. But maybe some of you know that I was an actress. I’ve played a straight woman in movies. So, I’m a pretty good actress,” she said.

“But I don’t think I’m good enough to be able to come here every day for 17 years and cheat on you. This is me, and my intention is to always be the best person I can be,” he said.

“And if I have if I ever disappointed someone, if I ever hurt their feelings, I am so sorry. If that’s the case, I was disappointed and hurt too. Because I always try to grow as a person. I see everything that comes into my life as an opportunity to learn, “Ellen explained.

In addition, she talked about how “she got into this business to make people laugh and feel good.”

“That’s what I like to do the most, that and Jenga. I love that game,” he said. “Now, I am a boss of 270 people, 270 people who help make the program what it is. Two hundred and seventy people for whom I am so thankful. All I want is for each of them to be happy and proud to work. here”.

DeGeneres also acknowledged that it has been “a horrible summer for people around the world.”

“People are losing their jobs. People are losing loved ones to a pandemic. People are losing their homes and their lives in the raging fires that are raging. There is blatant racial injustice all around us.” said. “I watch the news and I feel like, ‘Where do we start?'”

She then expressed her hope that The Ellen DeGeneres Show “can still be a place of happiness and joy.” Ell stated: “I still want to be the time a day that people can go to escape and laugh,” he added. “I want to continue helping all the people we help every day, and I am committed to making this the best season we’ve ever had.”

DeGeneres was also joined by co-executive producer and friend Stephen “tWitch” Boss. “The summer was a little crazy. It was intense,” he said. “But, during that time, there has been a lot of learning, a lot of discussions, a lot of listening. You and I have had a lot of discussions.”

"And for me, I'm so excited to be back here in the studio we can do what we do best, which is bring laughter, love and fun and also lead by example by putting our best foot forward after a rebound. So everything is love. I am very excited for this season.




