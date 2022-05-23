Ellen DeGeneres Apparently Reveals The Gender of Jennifer Lawrence’s First Child 3 Months After She Gave Birth

Divulge secrets? Ellen DeGeneres may have subtly announced that Jennifer Lawrence and her husband Cook Maroney are the proud parents of a “very cute” boy.

The 31-year-old actress called on the Ellen DeGeneres show during Monday’s episode, May 23, to celebrate the final season of the 64-year-old comedian’s long-running talk show. “People don’t know this, but I lived in the house you live in now when I started the show 20 years ago,” the “In Search of Dory” star said, reflecting on her two decades on the air. “Now I live next door to you and watch you live in my house with a brand new baby.”

DeGeneres went on to admire Lawrence growing into her new role as a mother, adding, “By the way, I hear you talking to him sometimes. …I hear you say: “I know!” It’s so cute.”

The star of the TV series “Silver Linings” and 37-year-old Maroni got married in October 2019 after a year of dating. In February, it became known that Lawrence gave birth to the couple’s first child, five months after her pregnancy hit the headlines. The name and gender of the newborn were not immediately disclosed.

Before becoming a mom, Lawrence talked about wanting to keep the privacy of her unborn child, despite her Hollywood status. “If I was at a dinner party and someone said, ‘Oh my God, you’re expecting a baby,’ I wouldn’t say, ‘God, I can’t talk about this. Get away from me, you psychopath!” she told Vanity Fair in her December 2021/January 2022 magazine cover article, which was published in November 2021. “But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of my life, as much as I can. …I feel like it starts with me not including them in this part of my work.”

The Oscar winner has also kept her relationship with Maroni a relative secret since she started dating the art gallery owner in 2018. Lawrence told the magazine that she and Maroney appreciate the little things in their marriage.

“I really like going to the grocery store with him,” the Hunger Games star admitted. “I don’t know why, but it fills me with great joy. I think maybe because it’s almost a metaphor for marriage. “OK, we have this list. This is what we need. Let’s work together and do it.”

During pregnancy, the “Don’t Look Up” actress mostly stayed out of sight, showing off her growing belly only on a few red carpets and other events. In December 2021, she joked that she “had a lot of sex” during an acting break when she cradled her belly on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

“I cooked a little. The [coronavirus] pandemic happened, and then I cooked and cleaned a lot. …I think I would be a really good housewife,” she said at the time. — No, really. I make a mess, but I’m really good at cleaning it up. I can attack the mess. …Coming out of the Hunger Games, it was nice to [take] a break. No one cared, and it was quiet. I needed to feel like I could be part of the world again without fanfare, literally fanfare.”