Ellen Burstyn from “The Exorcist” Reveals the Amazing and Amazing Reason She Signed Up for the Upcoming Sequel

“The Exorcist” is considered one of the scariest films not only of the 1970s, but of all time, and memorable horror stars have recently been hitting viewers with high-profile comebacks — for example, how the recent sequel trilogy “Halloween” brought back Jamie Lee Curtis. Ellen Burstyn, who played the mother of a demon-possessed child in the 1973 horror film, is now becoming part of this trend, starring in the sequel “The Exorcist,” which is scheduled for release next year. the reason she decided to sign up for the upcoming project.

While Linda Blair has the most iconic role in “The Exorcist” — the terrifying Regan, the heroine Ellen Burstyn goes through a lot in the film, she has to fight with her daughter when she is captured by a demon, and witnesses the horror she causes to herself and others. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, The 89-year-old actress explained why she decided to star in the upcoming legacy series after rejecting several offers. She explained,

I have rejected many versions of The Exorcist 2. Every time I said no. This time they offered me a whole bunch of money, but I still refused. And then they surprised me, came back and said, “We doubled the offer.” I said, “Okay, let me think about it.” I thought: “It’s a lot of money. Let me think about it.”The next thought that came to my mind was, “I feel like the devil is asking my price.” And the next thought that came to my mind was: “My price is a scholarship program for talented students of our master’s program at Pace University.” That’s my price.” Then I went back and picked them up, and in the end I got what I wanted. And I have a scholarship program for young actors.

It’s so wonderful that Ellen Burstyn has reprised the role of Chris McNeil for the purpose of running a scholarship program for young actors. I’m so glad she got her way. She has been a co-president of the Actors Studio since 2000, along with Al Pacino and Alec Baldwin. This membership organization for professional actors has a master’s program at Pace University. Once students receive their master’s degree, they can go straight to the final audition to be accepted into the Acting Studio, instead of having to first pass a preliminary audition. The opportunity to grant scholarships to many young actors proves that she is doing well in her presidential role.

The new “The Exorcist” trilogy can revive the horror franchise, if we recall the success of the “Halloween” sequel trilogy and the “Scream” series. David Gordon Green, the director of the new Halloween films, signed a contract to direct the sequels of The Exorcist in July 2021, and the new trilogy of films will continue after the story from the 1973 classic. This means that we can completely ignore the subsequent poorly received sequels.

Dade Gordon Green said that he likes making these sequels because it’s a chance to go back to his childhood in the days when these chilling classics first came out on the screens, and he sets himself the task of honoring the magic they brought. Screenwriter Scott Tims said he feels pressured by the upcoming sequels, but hopefully his efforts are worth it.

Ellen Burstyn told THR that she shot most of the sequel and she really enjoys working with David Gordon Green. The new movie “The Exorcist” will focus on a father (Leslie Odom Jr. from Hamilton) who turns to Chris McNeil from Ellen Burstyn for answers when his child is possessed by a demon. Since this woman went through difficulties when she tried to help her daughter in the original directed by William Friedkin, she must have wisdom that she could share.

You can see the upcoming horror sequel when, on October 13, 2023, the unnamed “Exorcist 2” will be released in theaters and on “Peacock”.