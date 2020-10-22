Elizabeth Olsen talks about her Marvel character

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Elizabeth Olsen revealed to the public some very important issues that will be on Disney +’s WandaVision series.

According to the actress, who plays the Scarlet Witch in the production, the series will address issues related to mental health and her character will have a fairly faithful representation on screen with respect to her source material originally published by Marvel.

“It is the first time that we have managed to understand her as the Scarlet Witch of the comics and for me this is very exciting,” said Olsen excited about the character. “This is going to be fun. She has always been a representative of mental health issues in the comics, ”he added.

According to the actress, the main role of Wanda Maximoff, amid so many other Marvel characters, is to deal with all this in a good way. With all this information, audiences are increasingly anxious about the series, as it looks like it will be one of Marvel’s most creative originals.

Remember that WandaVision makes an inventive satire about several famous traditional sitcoms, based on the work House of M, created by Brian Michael Bendis and Olivier Coipel in the comics. The production is centered on the Scarlet Witch, who, after suffering a traumatic event, ends up creating a new reality through her powers.

In addition to Elizabeth Olsen, the cast also features Evan Peters, Kat Dennings, Kathryn Hahn, Teyonah Parris, Benedict Cumberbatch and Paul Bettany, in the role of Vision.

For now, there is no set release date for the series on Disney +, but it is set to debut in 2020.



