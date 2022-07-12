Elizabeth Olsen finally watched “Doctor Strange 2” in a funny viral video

There are spoilers ahead for “Doctor Strange 2”.

The Marvel cinematic universe is constantly expanding, and the fourth phase is certainly no exception. The current stage was important for Wanda Maximoff Elizabeth Olsen, who played the main role in the films “Vandavision” and “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of Madness”. And after a series of speed bumps, Olsen finally watches “Doctor Strange 2” in a funny video that went viral.

Although Elizabeth Olsen personally attended the extended filming of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, fans were surprised to see the finished version before her. Olsen previously said that she caught a cold on the day of the premiere, so she did not watch it. And when she asked for a screener from Marvel, she was too distracted by a watermark with her name on the screen. But now we know that this has changed, thanks to TikTok, published by Elizabeth Olsen herself, advertising her Hattie Harmony series of picture books.

Well, it looks like Elizabeth Olsen has finally seen her work in Doctor Strange: The Multiverse of Madness. Although instead of seeing it earlier or at the movie premiere, she may have had to wait until it was available for streaming on Disney+. Given that she’s never sure if every new project will fail, I wonder what she thought about it. In any case, her face in the above video is very funny and is already going viral on various social networks.

The aforementioned post may advertise Elizabeth Olsen’s illustrated books, but her use of frames and hashtags of “Doctor Strange” will surely help it spread quickly among Marvel fans. Fans were amazed to learn that she hadn’t actually seen her own work in The Multiverse of Madness, especially because there was so much fear and visuals in it. Indeed, she was both the second main character and the main villain of the film.

Elizabeth Olsen has been in the MCU since Avengers: Age of Ultron, but in recent years she has really become a fan favorite in the role of Wanda Maximoff. This is largely due to her outstanding (Emmy-nominated) performance in WandaVision, which allowed Olsen to demonstrate her comedic abilities thanks to the sitcom format. Plus there is the emotion she gave to the drama of the story, the through-line that the actress continued in “Doctor Strange: The Multiverse of Madness.”

It is currently unclear if Elizabeth Olsen will return to the MCU again as the Scarlet Witch. Wanda apparently sacrificed herself at the end of Doctor Strange 2 to destroy the Darkhold after seeing how the book corrupted her mind. But is she really dead? Hardcore fans don’t believe it, although Olsen admitted that she has no idea about her future in the shared universe.

“Doctor Strange 2” is currently being broadcast, and “Thor: Love and Thunder” is already in theaters. Be sure to check out the release dates of the films in 2022 to plan your next movie.