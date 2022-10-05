Elizabeth Olsen explains why filming an emotional Scene in Avengers: Infinity War was “Awkward”

The conclusion of “Avengers: Infinity War” was emotional for many Marvel fans. The most heartbreaking scene occurred when Wanda Maximoff has to kill Vision to get the Soul Stone. Viewers could feel Maximoff’s suffering when she had to sacrifice a loved one to save humanity. The seriousness of the scene appeared thanks to the game of Elizabeth Olsen. While fans found the scene heartbreaking, Olsen was confused by the key moment. The star of “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness” explained why it was awkward for her to shoot an emotional scene.

The star of “Vandavision” told Variety about how the scene developed before the video. She only knew that Paul Bettany’s Vision would die when she read the scene, and did not know about the fate of her own character. Olsen said that she and the other Avengers did not know who would disappear until the day of filming. She admitted that the news shocked the actors.

After receiving this news, actress Ingrid Goes West starred with Bettany as the last frame of the day. Of course, Olsen had to enter the right space to convey Wanda’s emotional turmoil. But it was inconvenient to shoot the decisive scene of Infinity War, because at the moment she had to pretend. She recalled relying on Bettany as a great stage partner to make their on-screen relationship authentic.

So it’s very embarrassing to shoot such things, because the world depends on what you do. And we improvised a little bit, which is difficult to improvise at such moments. But it was also good because at that moment Paul [Bettany] and I were really supportive of each other. It was one of the last things we filmed. I felt very comfortable with him as an actor if we had to improvise that bit a bit. We tried to find him under Rousseau’s guidance. And then, when it was over, there was a huge relief. And I just remember giggling the rest of the day while Brolin was wearing a helmet. And I don’t know. These movies are very wacky, but for them to work, you have to play your ass off. Because you’re like that — [holds out his hand]. Oh, I’m doing this publicly. But you have one hand that stops something with energy. And then you have another hand that extracts this fake thing from this dot face. And it’s painful and emotional.

Making a superhero movie is about making everything believable. But even an MCU star can have a hard time creating a heartbreaking moment by simulating their abilities before the visuals are added. Olsen laughing at Josh Brolin in his Thanos helmet was the perfect response to the scene. But the combination of improvisation with her dedication to the role and the direction of the Russo brothers created one of the best scenes of “Infinity War”. Of course, according to the unveiled Marvel concept art, the emotional scene could have played out differently.

“Avengers: Infinity Wars” set the tone for the conclusion of the Infinity saga. The fight for all the Infinity Stones forced the warring factions of the Avengers to join forces to defeat Thanos. Participation in the penultimate finale is why Olsen prefers the film to the subsequent “Avengers: Finale”. The heightened emotions and intense action paid off for the 2018 film, when it grossed over $2 billion at the global box office.

While the Scarlet Witch action in the MCU may have ended in Doctor Stranger 2, Marvel fans can revisit Elizabeth Olsen’s days in the MCU by watching Avengers: Infinity War on a Disney+ subscription. While on the tape, go and watch all Marvel movies in order. Despite the ambiguous ending of “Scarlet Witch,” there are still upcoming Marvel movies, including “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which will be released in theaters on November 11.