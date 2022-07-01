Elizabeth Olsen Explained how Marvel Worries about Piracy Even With an Avenger Like Her

We already know how carefully Marvel Studios keeps its film and TV projects, and as we’ve learned over the years, the company is just as secretive about its main actors. It’s now clear that ignorance can be bliss for Marvel actors like Elizabeth Olsen when promoting recent Marvel movies like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but according to the Scarlet Witch actress, concerns about piracy extend to her as well.

As it turned out, Elizabeth Olsen watched the movie “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of Madness” (which recently hit Disney+, earning $950 million worldwide), and received the film from Marvel in such a way that she has not seen it until now. According to her:

No, I haven’t seen it yet… I am one of those people who want to study something in order to figure out how to do it better. I caught a cold when we had the premiere, and I didn’t want to sit on it […] And so I asked them to send me a copy so I could watch it, and it had my name on it, and it had the time that I watched it, and I didn’t want to watch it like that.

Although Elizabeth Olsen was a guest on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, the actress admitted that she has yet to see the 2022 blockbuster due to the circumstances of the premiere. At night, the actress had a cold, so she asked, as they say, a “screener” to watch the movie at home. However, the copy had a watermark with her name on it. Olsen continued:

There will be my name and the exact time and date. It’s just distracting. Can you imagine if I [pirated the movie?] How do you even do that?

Demonstrators of films shown before their release date and at home usually use watermarks and timestamps on them. In fact, journalists who receive these films earlier may refer to the experience of watching an entire movie with their full name on the screen to remind them not to take a screenshot or record a movie before it is released to the public. But does Elizabeth Olsen have to deal with it too? You’d think the Avenger would earn some early copy of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness without a watermark.

Talking to Jimmy Fallon, Elizabeth Olsen shared her disinterest in Marvel’s pirate projects, because… this is her movie! It’s pretty funny when you think about it, but then again, it’s Marvel. Remember, the studio told the actress that she would reprise the role of the Scarlet Witch in the “Multiverse of Madness” shortly before the start of production of the film, and she was already on set shooting “Vandavision”, which left her “confused.” Olsen was also honest about her role in Marvel, which may have taken her away from other films.

Of course, Marvel is probably just covering its bases. Hey, Marvel actors have already given away secrets! You can watch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness with a Disney+ subscription, and while you’re there, keep an eye on Doctor Doom’s Easter Egg.