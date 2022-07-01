Elizabeth Olsen commented on the rumors about the Scarlet Witch

Fans want to know if Elizabeth Olsen will return to the MCU as Scarlett the Witch, and on June 28, Olsen and her husband Robbie Arnett appeared on “Good Morning America” to promote their children’s book “Hattie Harmony: A Detective of Anxiety.” The book is about a cat experiencing his first day at school and trying to have a good day.

While the pair were discussing their new creative collaboration, Olsen was also asked what she knew about playing the Scarlet Witch again.

Fans understandably want to know if the Scarlet Witch will return to the MCU. In an interview with GMA, Elizabeth Olsen was asked about the upcoming spin-off of WandaVision “Agatha: House of Harkness”, as well as about the role of the Scarlet Witch in a separate film. Olsen said: “I would like to be a part of both of them,” and added, “No one tells me anything, and I’m not even hiding a secret, because I’m bad at it. I don’t know anything about my future.”

Elizabeth Olsen played Wanda Maximoff/The Scarlet Witch in several MCU films: “Avengers: Age of Ultron” (2016), “The First Avenger: Civil War” (2016), “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018), “Avengers: Finale” (2019) and in the last film. , Doctor Strange in the 2022 multiverse of Madness. Fans also liked to see Olsen in the mini-series “Wanda/Vision”. Although the show is over, the “Multiverse of Madness” seems to have created a second season of “Vandavision” that’s interesting to think about.

Olsen has starred in many films throughout her career, starting with her starring role in the 2011 film Martha Marcy Mae Marlene as a young woman fleeing a cult and dealing with painful and terrible memories. Then Olsen starred in the one-time horror film “Quiet House”, the comedy “Peace, Love and Misunderstanding” (2012), the cute indie film “Humanities” (2012), “Very Nice Girls” (2014), “Ingrid Goes West” (2017), “Windy River”. (2017) and Codachrone (2017).

Olsen also plays Candy Montgomery in the upcoming HBO Max miniseries “Love and Death.” Olsen stars alongside Patrick Fuget and Jesse Plemons. According to the description on the IMDb page, the series tells about “two couples going to church, enjoying the family life of a small town in Texas, until someone picks up an axe.” David E. Kelly’s series tells about the real friendship between Candy Montgomery and Betty Gore and Candy’s decision to kill Betty.