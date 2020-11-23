Elizabeth Olsen argued with Kevin Feige.

According to Olsen, WandaVision is a “gift” from Marvel that has allowed him to “take possession” of the Scarlet Witch.

All the promotional images surrounding WandaVision show Wanda and Vision (Paul Bettany) living the idyllic life of a suburban couple in a television sitcom. But Olsen says the series will explore a big part of the Scarlet Witch character in Marvel comics: mental health.

Olsen says that WandaVision is an “amazing concept.” It’s the first time fans will understand her character as the Scarlet Witch that appears in the comics. Olsen found that exciting because he hasn’t been able to give the character that screen time.

“So it’s going to be fun. She has always been a representation of health and mental illness in the comic book series, and her main role is to manage that stigma within Marvel.”

Olsen admitted that when Marvel boss Kevin Feige first called her to talk about WandaVision, she thought she was in trouble. As it turned out, Feige was offering her the opportunity to really immerse herself in her Marvel persona in a way that she hadn’t done before.

Elizabeth Olsen is grateful that Marvel is not trying to take control of the lives of the actors. Olsen explained that the amazing thing about working for Marvel is that the producers never tell anyone to get in shape. The actress commented that they have no expectation of an actor being thin or strong.

“They just assume that if you think your character needs that, you will,” Olsen revealed. “It’s not something they have on you. I literally asked Feige just now, ‘So when can I have kids? When can I be pregnant? ‘And he said,’ Live your life and we’ll fix it. ‘

Olsen doesn’t plan to get pregnant in the next five years, but having a baby is something she’s “really excited” about. She also knows that when the time comes, Marvel will be pleased and appreciative.



