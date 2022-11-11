Elizabeth Hurley says working with Matthew Perry was a “nightmare.”

She said the closing of the production of “Serving Sara” was “tough,” but Perry came back and was “amazing.”

Elizabeth Hurley spoke about her experience working with Matthew Perry.

Hurley played Perry’s love interest in the 2002 romantic comedy Serving Sarah, in which she starred when Perry was struggling with an addiction to alcohol and drugs. Perry has written about his past troubles in a new memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.

While promoting her new film “Christmas in Paradise,” Hurley told Yahoo Entertainment about what it was like to work with the “Friends” actor in the early 2000s.

“I haven’t actually prepared the book yet, but I’ve read [excerpts] from it,” she said. “It’s quite interesting. He is a very funny writer, as well as a very funny person. He’s an incredibly gifted comedian… his way of speaking is fantastic.”

Hurley continued: “I have very fond memories of him. To be honest, working with him at that time was a nightmare, and, as we now know, our film was closed because of his addiction. We had a force majeure, and we had to sit at home for a while, with our hands folded.”

In Perry’s book, he writes that Hurley and director Reginald Hudlin were “pissed off” by the closure. Eventually production resumed.

“It was a little tough, but he came back and he was great,” Hurley said.

When Perry, who spent more than two months in a private rehabilitation center, returned to the set, Hurley recalled that the actor had to “re-sound everything we shot before.”

“It was hard, obviously it wasn’t easy for him, but he was still a very charming and pleasant person to work with,” she said, “but it was clear that he was definitely suffering.”

Perry filmed “Friends” along with “Serving Sarah.” Recently, the actor told ABC News that he uses xanax, methadone and a little less than half a pint of vodka every day.

“It was filmed in Dallas, and at the same time I was filming Friends, so it doubled my workload. And I was flying on a private jet and drinking vodka from a water bottle,” Perry told the news agency.

“I weighed 155 pounds on the way to 128 pounds. I feel too sorry for this guy, he’s been through too much, and that’s me. And I remember it, and I didn’t understand what was going on,” Perry added. “But again, I’m really sorry and I’m so grateful that it’s not like that anymore.”

Perry estimates he spent $9 million (£7.7 million) trying to get sober. He’s been clean for 18 months now.

Meanwhile, Perry revealed that he “had to beg” the producers of “Friends” to change the way he delivered his lines.

The actor recalled this incident in his new memoir “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing,” in which Perry, who played Chandler Bing on the popular TV show from 1994 to 2004, shared a number of revelations, including kissing Eddie Van Halen’s wife. and Cameron Diaz accidentally punched him in the face.

In an excerpt published by Variety, Perry wrote: “This particular intonation—could it be more annoying? – I played so much that if I had to put the stress in the wrong place again, I thought I would explode, so I just went back to the usual lines, mostly in the sixth season, and then later. ”

The 53-year-old actor claimed that he actually created “Chandler Speaks” when growing up in Ottawa, adding: “I read the words in an unexpected way, making accents that no one else did. I went back to Ottawa with my childhood friends the Murrays; I was laughing where no one else was.”

Perry also stated that he asked “Friends” co-creator Marta Kaufman if Chandler could say the last line in the series, and this request was granted.