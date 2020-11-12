Elite’s creator makes fun of Netflix series Arón Piper!

Good news for fans of the Elite series! The creator of the series has just revealed the teasing of his brand new Netflix series: After you, chaos!

Good news for fans of the Elite series and actor Arón Piper! The creator of the series has just revealed the teasing of his brand new Netflix series: After you, chaos!

And yes, the Elite series was a real hit on Netflix! Unsurprisingly, the series has therefore been renewed for a 4th season!

Covid demands, the shooting resumes slowly but surely! However, we will have to wait until 2021 to find our favorite teens on our screens!

So you loved watching Elite on Netflix but don’t know what to watch in the meantime? Don’t panic, Elite co-creator Carlos Montero? delights fans with his new Spanish drama series as we like!

The synopsis? Raquel, a young literature teacher, returns to her husband’s hometown and discovers all the things he was hiding from her. She begins her job in a high school but is haunted by a suspicious death that occurred weeks ago… and begins to fear for her own life.

But that’s not all ! There is also actor Arón Piper playing the role of a student, and not just any!

NETFLIX: TEASING ON THIS NEW SPANISH “AFTER YOU, THE CHAOS” SERIES!

After you, chaos (El desorden que dejas en VO) is therefore THE new Netflix series that is talking about right now! Mystery, suspense, love story, obsession … the combo is ideal!

Once again, Carols Montero promises us an excellent drama / thriller series! A little less “upscale high school” and “bling-bling”, the fans already validate!

Especially since we will find the handsome Arón Piper headlining! He will play alongside Inma Cuesta (Raquel the teacher) and Barbara Lennie (the ex-teacher who committed suicide).

Mark your calendars! Netflix has announced a December 11 release date on its platform!

In the meantime, we let you immerse yourself in the very first trailer of the series …



