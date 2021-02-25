Elite: Spanish series is renewed for season 5 by Netflix

Netflix has just announced that the Spanish series Elite is renewed for a 5th season, in addition to having confirmed new additions to the cast.

The renewal takes place even before the debut of the fourth year of production in streaming. Elite, a series designed by Spanish writers Carlos Montero and Darío Madrona, is one of Spain’s greatest original hits on the platform, reaching a number of 20 million users who follow the teen drama.

The plot follows the school Las Encinas, a renowned educational institution in Spain, and its students.

Elite: Netflix Announces New Cast Additions for Upcoming Seasons

Previously, the Elite team had already announced that some actors and actresses will join the main cast in season 4.

After the departure of Danna Paola, who lived in Lucrécia, Mina El Hammani, who played Nadia, Ester Expposto, who gave life to Carla, Álvaro Rico, Polo’s interpreter, and Jorge López, Valério, the additions that were already confirmed are: from the actors Andrés Velencoso, Manu Rios, Carla Díaz, Martina Cariddi, Pol Granch and Diego Martín.

In the series, Lu, Nadia and Malick went to New York, while Carla left Spain to study. Polo, as shown since the start of season 3, has died. However, it is not yet known what will happen to Valério, who will not appear again.

In addition, for the recently confirmed 5th season, Argentine Valentina Zenere (Soy Luna) and Brazilian André Lamoglia (Juacas) were also included in the cast.

The new names join the group already composed by Miguel Bernardeau as Guzmán, Itzan Escamilla as Samuel, Arón Piper as Ander, Omar Ayuso as Omar, Claudia Salas as Rebeca and Georgina Amorós as Cayetana.

The next season of Elite has no release date yet. So keep an eye out for more news!