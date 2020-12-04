Elite: Sona Erince Emerging Creator of Youth Drama

The Netflix transmission platform must deliver to fans season 4 of the youth drama of Spanish origin Elite, which keeps everyone in a state of complete anxiety.

Recall that like all television series, the fourth season of Elite has also been affected since March, when the blockade generated by the coronavirus pandemic began.

At some point in 2021, the streaming platform Netflix will deliver to fans of the drama the episodes of season 4, which have been waiting for several months.

As the next episodes of Elite hit screens, the series creator revealed when the Netflix drama will end, which appears to have many stories to tell to regulars.

In this sense, it seems that Elite will not come to an end as soon as some think. This, due to the extraordinary announcement that its creator has just made, who said that the program of the hit Netflix series is expected to do no less than 20 seasons.

During an interview with a Spanish medium, Formula Tv, Carlos Montero, one of the Elite showrunners, announced without any mistake, the following:

“I would like to do 20 Elite seasons, I really want to retire with this series.”

According to the statements of the creator of Elite, one might wonder when the student drama series will end. If what the creator has in mind materializes, it is expected that it will culminate its story after 20 seasons. Can we expect the Elite cast to continue to change?



