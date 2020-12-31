Elite season 4: Netflix unveils the first unpublished photos!

The shooting of season 4 of Elite is over! Netflix has therefore unveiled some exclusive images of the show! Shall we show you?

Filming for Season 4 of Elite is finally over!

Indeed, it was on Insta that Netflix announced the news, revealing some exclusive photos:

“The filming of Season 4 of Elite is now complete! We wanted to share these happy moments with you to end the year well. ”

We will therefore soon be able to find Las Encinas, and its privileged high school students! Too cool, right?

But while waiting to discover this 4th season which promises to be a real success, why not discover some unseen photos of the set?

NETFLIX UNVEILS PHOTOS FROM ELITE SEASON 4!

Indeed, to close the end of the shooting of Elite, as well as to spoil us at the end of the year, the streaming platform has unveiled some unseen photos from season 4! Crazy!

Thus, we discover in particular a picture in which Georgina Amorós (Cayetana), Omar Ayuso (Omar), Claudia Salas (Rebeca) and Martina Cariddi pose together. Very cool !

In a second photo we can see Aron Piper (Ander) and Omar Ayuso (Omar) on their phone. Too funny !

In one of these shots, we can also see three new actors apparently seeing some of the footage from the show. A moment that must be just magical! Luck !

Finally, another shot shows Itzan Escamilla (Samuel) and Miguel Bernardeau (Guzman) closer than ever on the set. Adorable!

In short, some pictures that show the good atmosphere and the cohesion between the different actors, on the filming location! And that is great!

Now we are in a hurry to see the result of this great atmosphere on screen!

We therefore hope that season 4 will arrive quickly! We keep our fingers crossed!

In the meantime, we’ll leave you with the behind-the-scenes footage!



