Elite: Season 4 Is Now Available on Netflix

Elite: One of the most anticipated debuts by Netflix fans is now available on streaming! The 4th season of the Spanish series Elite premiered at dawn this Friday (18th) and you can already check out the new intrigues and mysteries of Las Encinas students.

The Spanish teen series was released in 2018 and became a worldwide streaming success. The plot revolves around Samuel, Nadia and Christian, public school students who transfer to the best and most exclusive school in Spain, Las Encinas. But it’s not all flowers and the school is the target of an investigation when one of the students turns up dead.

With the arrival of the new characters, only a few stars from the original cast returned for season four. Among them are Cayetana (Georgina Amorós), Samuel (Itzan Escamilla), Ander (Arón Piper), Rebeca (Claudia Salas), Guzman (Miguel Bernardeau) and Omar (Omar).

Remember that even before the premiere of this new season, the 5th season of Elite was already confirmed for 2022.