Elite reveals the new characters of its fourth season

Many adventures will come to Netflix with the fourth season of Elite and its new characters. The Elite series revealed which actors will be joining the cast for the continuation of the story.

A new phase is about to begin for all who are part of the successful series of Netflix , after three seasons accompanying an incredible cast, many fans refused to say goodbye to this story and their requests were answered.

Filming for Elite season 4 is expected to start very soon, and for now, Netflix has shared a series of photos featuring the new characters we’ll see in the plot.

Manu Ríos, Carla Díaz, Martina Cariddi and Pol Granch will give life to the new students of Las Encimas, the school where it all started, so they will join the characters of Guzmán, Omar, Cayetana, Rebeca, Samuel and Ander to live new adventures.

What will happen in the next season ? Undoubtedly, one of the reasons for the success of Elite fell on the cast that, from the first season aroused the interest of the public from different parts of the world, but after the end of the participation of some members of the cast , the doubt about what What could happen in the next chapters has been present.

Although it is not yet known when we will be able to enjoy the new Elite season , its premiere is expected to take place in 2021, so we will have to wait a little longer to see the work of the new cast members.

Another series that has recently given something to talk about is ZOEY 101, as some members of the original cast met online and talked about returning with a reboot.



