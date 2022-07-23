Elite Recruit Greg “GG” Jackson Announces New Commitment: Fan Reaction

Confirming what had been expected and reported for several weeks, five-star college basketball recruit G.G. Jackson reneged on his commitments to the University of South Carolina.

The No. 1 rookie in the class of 2023 was originally set to play for the North Carolina Tar Heels, but announced his decision to withdraw from the program earlier this month.

Jackson, a native of Columbia, South Carolina, will reclassify and join the Gamecocks program in his hometown as a member of the class of 2022.

The college basketball world reacted to this important hiring news on Twitter.

“G.J. Jackson, probably the best player in the country, is going to play for this man in South Carolina. A huge bonus for new coach Lamont Paris, who looks very excited here at the Peach Jam Gym after hearing the news,” the college reports. This was reported by insider Jeff Goodman.

“It looks so much like it’s going to end up like Ben Simmons at LSU or Anthony Edwards in the Georgia seasons,” one fan wrote.

“I’m begging UNC to meet with SC so Leaky can lock his ass up,” said another.

“GG JACKSON IS OFFICIALLY HUMAN!!!!!” another added.

Jackson is the highest-rated rookie in South Carolina basketball history. The talented, powerful forward will no doubt immediately take over the starting role at the Gamecocks next season — a luxury he probably wouldn’t have received if he had gone to Chapel Hill a year earlier.

With large amounts of money to be made under NIL contracts, it’s no surprise that Jackson decided to speed up his college basketball process.