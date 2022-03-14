Elite: Netflix reveals photos, video and release date of season 5 of the drama

While viewers are anxious to find out what happened to Ari (Carla Díaz), the Netflix platform has finally revealed the release date of Elite season 5 along with several photos that show some scenes of what will be seen in the youth drama and a shocking video. Below you can see the first photos that were shared on the show’s official Instagram account.

Netflix confirmed that season 5 of Elite will premiere on Friday, April 8, 2022. Although the platform did not make it clear if it will be the end of the program or if it will be renewed for another season, some fans say that it could be the end of the story. . Above all, because of what happened in the final moments of the fourth installment.

In the new episodes, after Phillipe’s (Pol Granch) New Year’s party and Guzmán’s (Miguel Bernardeau) escape, the secret about Armando’s (Andrés Velencoso) death could destroy the love story between Samuel (Itzan Escamilla ) and Ari (Diaz). While Rebeca (Claudia Salas) discovers things about herself, and Omar (Omar Ayuso) recovers from her separation from Ander (Arón Piper).

As for the other new additions that Season 5 of Elite will have, Isadora de Valentina Zenere is the young heiress to a great nightlife business empire, and Iván de André Lamoglia is the son of the biggest soccer star in the world. . However, you can see below the video that Netflix revealed of the fifth installment on its official Twitter account.

“Elite is a universe I always want to return to. As a creator and as a viewer. It stimulates me, comforts me, encourages me. And the fifth season has been so great, so alive, that I know I’m going to go back to it more than two and three times. It is a feast for the senses. They are going to enjoy it,” creator Carlos Montero said in a statement.

Let’s remember that the fourth season of Elite ended with the departure of two original cast members, Guzmán (Bernardeau) who decided to join his friend Ander (Piper) to leave the city and travel the world while fleeing from the law. However, these events take place after Guzman accidentally killed Armando (Velencoso).

It only remains to wait to see the premiere of season 5 of Elite on April 8 and see the development that the new and old characters that the program will have.