Elite: Netflix released photos of the end of the shoot

Last Tuesday (22), Netflix released some unpublished images behind the scenes of the Elite series. The streaming also took the opportunity to announce that the production of the 4th season has recently ended.

“I, as a fan, feel obliged to leaflet and warn that the recordings of the fourth season of Elite are over,” he published on his official Twitter, accompanied by the images.

The photos bring several members of the cast in moments of relaxation and also while following the scenes that had just been filmed. The main cast also appears to interact directly with the new members, which include Manu Rios, Carla Díaz, Martina Cariddi and Pol Granch.

Despite new cast additions for the 4th season of Elite, a few more members will leave the series after the new episodes air. Itzán Escamilla and Omar Ayuso will be left out of a possible 5th season and will not return, respectively, as Samuel and Omar.

Escamilla even said in an interview with Hola! that he will miss the production a lot. “It has been like going to school: you go, get involved and then miss it, even if you want to do other things,” he said.

It is worth remembering that Danna Paola, Ester Expposto, Jorge López, Álvaro Rico and Mina El Hammani will no longer be present in the episodes of the 4th season of Elite.

Danna Paola, who asked to leave the series, said she had not liked the direction of her character. Ester Expposto was present in other Netflix audiovisual projects, such as the series Quem tem que Morrer, and must dedicate himself to new opportunities.

Despite not having an official debut date confirmed by streaming, the 4th season of Elite should be released sometime in 2021. The expectation is that this will happen during the first semester.



