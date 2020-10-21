Good news for Danna Paola fans, she would like to reprise her role of Lucrecia alias Lu in Elite. The actress will not be in the casting for season 4, having preferred to devote herself completely to her career in song. But now she would like to be back in a possible season 5 of the Netflix series.

Danna Paola confesses: “I’ll be happy to be back”

It was confirmed, five actors will not be in season 4 of Elite . Who are the actors who will be absent from the rest of the episodes? Danna Paola (Lu), Jorge Lopez (Valerio), Ester Exposito (Carla), Alvaro Rico (Polo) and Mina El Hammani (Nadia). But in an interview for Rating Cero, Danna Paola alias Lucrecia / Lu in the Netflix series , said she wanted to come back in season 5 (if there is one).

“Elite is still part of me, of my life, Lucrecia too. Even if I am not here this season, if there are others, I will be happy to be back” explained the actress. Mexican. Danna Paola will not be in season 4 of Elite therefore, the star had given several reasons for her departure (wanting to find her friends and devote herself to music, her other passion and profession). But she could make a comeback by reprising the character of Lu in a possible season 5.

The Elite actress is also waiting for a new project

In addition to evoking her desire to return to Elite , Danna Paola confided: “I am waiting for a project which will allow me to take up a real challenge in my career as an actress and which gives me the opportunity not only to act, but also to be part of the creative project ” . The actress is therefore waiting for a scenario of a series or a film on which she would crack to invest herself completely in it. “With this experience that I had with my music, with my clips, with the whole concept of my album and everything that comes, I want to venture now and get involved a little more, a hundred percent ” she said.



