Elite Dangerous y The World Next Door

Both titles join the extensive list of video games given away in the Fortnite creators store; revealed next. Epic Games Store returns on time to the appointment with new free games.

After offering The Textorcist: The Story of Ray Bibbia for a week, the North American company offers a new assortment of games, which you can get at no cost. All you have to do is have a free store account to be able to add games permanently to the library. In this case it is Elite Dangerous and The World Next Door. In addition, as usual, Epic Games Store has announced which will be the next one, Mud Runner, which can be obtained from Thursday, November 26.

In Elite Dangerous you start with a small starship and a few credits. From that moment, you must obtain skills, knowledge, wealth and the necessary power to be able to survive in a futuristic and dangerous galaxy. Galactic superpowers participate in interstellar wars, while the history of the players influences the common experience. The World of Next Door, for its part, mixes puzzle battles with a narrative told with elements typical of visual novels. Jun is a rebellious teenager trapped in a parallel kingdom inhabited by magical creatures.

How to download them on PC

First of all, you need an account on the Epic Games Store.

If you don’t have it, just register for free at this link

Fill in the different fields (name, surname, username, email address and password) and choose if you want to receive commercial information.

Accept the terms of service and follow the steps to activate the account.

Activate the two-step verification process.

Once you have access, enter the link above in this news and redeem the video game.

Download the client in the following link

Now you can access your library and run the games!



