Elite Dangerous: Odyssey confirms price, editions

Frontier Developments offers a fresh look at the Elite Dangerous experience, which will land around the world in early 2021.

Frontier Developments did not want to miss the appointment of The Game Awards 2020. The studio, which is finalizing the development of Elite Dangerous: Odyssey, has published a new gameplay trailer for the video game so that we can get an idea of ​​what awaits us with this “new gaming experience ”within the Elite Dangerous universe. With a launch scheduled for early 2021, we already have all the details regarding its price and availability.

We can explore the planets in Elite Dangerous: Odyssey

Elite Dangerous: Odyssey will be available on both PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Pre-order for Windows PC is now available on Steam, Epic Games Store and FrontierStore.net. Those players who pre-order Elite Dangerous: Odyssey will do so for a price of € 34.99. For its part, the expansion called Deluxe Alpha is now priced at € 46.99, which includes access to the Alpha and Beta versions plus the official soundtrack. Both options bring with them the exclusive Pioneer spacesuit.

One of the main features of Elite Dangerous: Odyssey is that it will allow us to explore distant worlds on foot for the first time, with new types of missions and forays into strategic combat. “These new game mechanics will blend seamlessly with the iconic cockpit experience that Elite Dangerous pilots love and know,” explains the editor, celebrating the new features revealed during The Game Awards 2020. Players will have new customization options of characters for ground operations with all kinds of spacesuits and accessories. It will also be possible to organize with other commanders in hubs of the galaxy, designed to form alliances and acquire and improve their equipment.

In Elite Dangerous: Odyssey we will have different combat configurations: from spaceships to ground vehicles, commanders facing each other in air-to-ground combat … This, combined with weapons and accessories, will give the gameplay a touch of frenzy and strategy never seen in the game. Title. In early 2021 it will be available on all confirmed platforms.

The Game Awards 2020 has been the chosen setting to unveil fifteen announcements, surprises and the delivery of more than twenty awards. You can know everything here.



