Elite: 4th Season Trailer Brings More Mystery and a New Trisal; Look!

Elite series fans can already get excited! With the premiere of the fourth season coming, Netflix released on Thursday (20) the first trailer of the new wave of episodes. The video presents the new characters who must change the routine of the school Las Encinas.

The Spanish teen series was launched in 2018 and became a worldwide success in streaming. The plot revolves around Samuel, Nadia and Christian, public school students who are transferred to the best and most exclusive school in Spain, Las Encinas. There are the children of Spain’s elite. But not everything is flowers and the school is the subject of an investigation when one of the students is found dead.

With the arrival of the new characters, only a few actors from the original cast return for the fourth season, among them are Cayetana (Georgina Amorós), Samuel (Itzan Escamilla), Ander (Arón Piper), Rebeca (Claudia Salas), Guzman (Miguel Bernardeau ) and Omar (Omar). Even before the debut, Elite’s 5th season has already been confirmed for 2022.

The fourth season of the series will hit Netflix on June 18.