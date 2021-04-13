Elite: 4th season of the series gets debut date on Netflix

Elite series fans can celebrate! Netflix has just confirmed that the fourth season of the series arrives on the platform on June 18th. The announcement of the premiere date was made by Twitter, along with the first photos of the new episodes.

New characters from the 4th season of Elite

After 15 months since the last chapter, the 4th season of Elite returns with many new features in the cast. They are: Manu Rios, Carla Díaz, Martina Cariddi, Pol Granch and Diego Martín.

The new characters will be a good addition to the Las Encinas school, especially after the farewells at the end of last season. Lu (Danna Paola) and Nadia (Mina El Hammani) moved to New York. Carla (Ester Expposto) inherited her family’s wine business and Valerio (Jorge López) took over the reins of a new venture.

Elite has not yet debuted its new season and the 5th has already been confirmed with the addition of Argentine actress Valentina Zenere and Brazilian André Lamoglia.