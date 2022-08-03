Elisabeth Moss will play in the new FX series from the creators of “Sharp Visors”

Elisabeth Moss will play the main role in a new limited series from the creator of “Sharp Visors” Stephen Knight, created by FX. FX and Knight previously collaborated on the Tom Hardy show “Taboo,” as well as the 2019 miniseries “A Christmas Story.” Knight also has a film adaptation of Charles Dickens’ novel Great Expectations in work with FX, in which Olivia Colman will star as Miss Havisham.

Variety reports that Knight’s new project with Moss called The Veil will be a thriller about two women who enter into a dangerous international game of deception, which takes place in Istanbul, Paris and London. While one woman has a secret that threatens “thousands of lives,” another sets herself the task of revealing this secret before lives are lost. Knight writes scripts for the series, and is also an executive producer with Moss, Denise Di Novi (“Little Women”), Nina Tassler (“It’s Not Quiet”) and Lindsay McManus (“Shining Girls”). Knight’s statement about the collaboration with Moss on The Veil can be read below.

“I am very happy to tell this story, which is really international and very modern… We have brought together some of the most talented people in the business. Working with Denise Di Novi is always a pleasure, and I’ve wanted to work with Elisabeth Moss for a long time. Of course, FX and I are old friends. I think it will be a landmark television event.”

Knight’s track record of writing excellent screenplays, along with Moss’ critically acclaimed performance (including her laudable roles in “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Shining Girls”) created a “veil” like a new intriguing and exciting thriller. In addition to talent both in front of the camera and behind it, Knight’s established relationship with FX can create a series that has the signature touch of the creator of “Sharp Visors”, as well as a joint venture to make the series as perfect as possible. Viewers will have to keep following the news about the growing cast and crew of The Veil, as well as a potential FX release date in the coming weeks.