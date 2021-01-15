Elisabeth Moss details what season 4 will look like

Season four of The Handmaid’s Tale remains one of the most anticipated television events for this year. By contrast, season four has recently started filming in the city of Toronto.

Before the delayed return of the Hulu show after the production was interrupted by the coronavirus outbreak, Elisabeth Moss promised her fans that the new episodes would be bigger and better than ever.

Likewise, the new season will begin after June Osbourne (Elisabeth Moss) and Mayday kidnapped a group of children from Gilead, before the rebellious maid was shot by an officer.

“I will say that the first half of this season is definitely bigger than ever, it’s been an incredible challenge,” the actress said.

“At the production level, it’s really, really out of the box and bigger in every way,” Moss said.

Unlike the equally acclaimed dramas of recent years, the fourth season of The Handmaid’s Tale is expected to follow Hulu’s traditional episode release pattern week by week.

“This is one of the things that you would think something went a certain way in part 1, and then in part 2 you will experience this change, then in part 3 it will change again and you will never understand where it went. “confessed to the actress.

Let’s not forget that the fate of June (Elisabeth Moss) in The Handmaid’s Tale is still in danger after her serious gunshot wound in the final moments of the third season.

Additionally, in a new trailer, allies like her husband Luke (OT Fagbenle) and Moira (Samira Wiley) are fighting ahead with Gilead.

Moreover, as the cruel Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) hastened June’s (Elisabeth Moss) campaign to stop the crusade at all costs, the threat of the Water Forests still looms over the ongoing rebellion of the Servants.

Ever since she’s one of the biggest stars on the small screen and has moved on to big movies in recent years, Elisabeth Moss has her first chance to direct in the next season of The Handmaid’s Tale.

“This season coaching was truly a gift I never expected would be so satisfying. We finally figured it out this year and I’m very happy we did, ”Moss said.