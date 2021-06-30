Eleven Men and a Secret: new movie from the original saga may be out

Eleven Men and a Secret: A new movie from the original Eleven Men and A Secret saga may be in development. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Don Cheadle — who played one of the main members of the robbery group — commented that director Steven Soderbergh would be thinking of returning to the franchise started 20 years ago.

The story about a team of specialists in certain areas who come together to carry out major robberies won two film sequels, with Twelve Men and Another Secret (2004) and Thirteen Men and a New Secret (2007). The trilogy was marked by bringing together big names in Hollywood, such as George Clooney and Brad Pitt.

Cheadle recalled that what made new sequels difficult were the deaths of Bernie Mac and Carl Reiner, actors who were part of the main group. “[Many years ago] we were talking about [returning to that universe], but Bernie passed away, which immediately ended our desire to want to do it.”

However, after the conclusion of the trilogy, the actor returned to work with Soderbergh on other projects. One such case was the feature film Not a Step in False — which will hit HBO Max on July 1 — an opportunity that brought up the subject of making a fourth chapter.

“I just shot a movie with Stephen and he said, ‘I think there might be a way to do it again. I am thinking about it’. But the conversation didn’t go much further than that. I don’t know, I don’t know who could be in the sequel. But I imagine our main group could return. It would be interesting to see”, he added.

In addition to those already mentioned, this team was formed by Matt Damon, Casey Affleck, Scott Caan, Elliott Gould, Eddie Jemison and Sahobo Qin. The original saga was a critical and blockbuster, which yielded a spin-off centered on Danny Ocean’s (Clooney) sister, played by Sandra Bullock.

Alongside her, the cast of Eight Women and a Secret (2018) was composed of Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna and Helena Bonham Carter.