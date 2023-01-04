We think Netflix has something for telekinetic kids. First of all, it’s “Eleven,” and now we have Matilda from Roald Dahl’s “Matilda the Musical.” Although Millie Bobby Brown’s “Eleven” is the first telekinetic child created by Netflix, Matilda can certainly compete with her seriously. It would be interesting to see who wins in the confrontation between them. Netflix seems to think so too, as in its latest Twitter, it pitted two characters and asked fans to choose sides.

Choose your precocious telekinetic fighter pic.twitter.com/Cf8kx3IdUk — Netflix (@netflix) January 3, 2023

But what the streamer didn’t expect was the anger of the fans.

Not Matilda or Eleven, the fans chose THIS

In the competition between the fan favorites Eleven and Matilda, the winner chosen by the fans seems to be a Warrior Nun. The show concluded its second season in November, receiving some excellent positive reviews. And by that we mean a 100 percent critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 99 percent audience rating. However, Netflix has decided that the third season will not see the light. Creator Simon Barry announced the cancellation of the show almost immediately after its premiere. And now fans are pelting the streamer with #SaveWarriorNun posts after initially condemning Netflix’s decision.

Choose your fate:

– bankrupt

– #SaveWarriorNun

Choose wisely pic.twitter.com/NMq6ymQGbI — RENEW WARRIOR NUN (@ocswarrior) January 3, 2023

The premiere of “Warrior Nun” took place in July 2020 and caused mixed reviews. However, the second season from creator Simon was very highly received. Despite the lack of advertising, the action-adventure movie scored 66 million views and took 5th place in the top ten of the Netflix charts. Now the show has joined the ranks of several shows that the streamer canceled before he could reach his full potential.

netflix loves the gays but cancel every lesbian show 💀💀 https://t.co/41bYBMGALd — ☆ (@peng_gwy) January 3, 2023

Outraged fans even began to speculate that Netflix had rigged the project to fail. First, Season 2 was suddenly released in November amid long-awaited games such as Wednesday, The Crown, 1899 and Dead to Me. Secondly, Netflix’s lack of marketing for the show speaks volumes. Moreover, it is very disturbing for fans who have started noticing this trend on Netflix. The streaming platform has often rejected shows that talk about a lesbian romance, most recently “The First Murder.”

Since the streamer had a hard time last year due to declining profits and the number of subscribers, it seems that the platform is ready to invest only in shows that break records. What do you think? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.