Electronics Auction Offers Dell iPhones and Laptops

Dell iPhones: More than 100 lots of used computer and electronic goods are being offered in an auction by the Petrobras Foundation for Social Security (Petros) which runs until next Wednesday (28), at 10 am. The event, held by Sato Leilões, has items such as Dell iPhones, notebooks, computers and monitors.

The lowest starting bid is priced at BRL 80.00 and includes 4 CPU supports. On the other hand, the highest starting bid is BRL 25,200.00 with 84 computers of different models, including the OptiPlex 980 from Dell, whose unit can be found at R$ 1,300 in the used equipment market.

iPhones at auction

Two auction lots offer iPhones. Lot 92, starting at R$1,500.00, includes 30 Apple smartphones, while lot 93, starting at R$1,400.00, offers 28 units of the device.

In both cases, there are no details about the status of each device. However, through the photos of the batches, it is possible to verify that, in some cases, there are broken screens, and information from iPhones locked with reset.

Dell Laptops

Dell laptops are featured in 24 auction lots. In some cases, such as lot 117, 3 notebooks in operation and 2 out of order are offered for an initial price of $ 1,600.00. However, multiple lots are offered with a single unit of the same notebook with starting bids of $400.00.