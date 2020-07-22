Electronic vehicle transfer tested in Brazil

An online system that allows the safe electronic transfer of vehicles is being used by car dealers and dealerships in the state of Santa Catarina. The technology, which aims to reduce bureaucracy, is expected to start operating across the country soon, according to the Federal Data Processing Service (Serpro).

Developed by Serpro for the National Traffic Department (Denatran), the pilot project of the National Inventory of Vehicles in Stock (Renave) allows the vehicle dealer to register the entry and exit at the agency responsible for licensing.

Thus, the company itself proves the transfer, reducing the bureaucracy of the process of transferring ownership of the vehicle, which usually takes time. Another advantage is the possibility of reducing the fee.

The process is carried out by the shopkeeper, using digital certification to access a computerized system where he will communicate with Denatran and Detran, sending the data to confirm the transfer. Then, the seller signs the Vehicle Registration Certificate (CRV) and the merchant issues the invoice, registering the information in Renave.

System expansion

Still in tests in Santa Catarina, the transfer of vehicles over the internet will soon be expanded to other states. According to Serpro, the next to rely on the technology will be São Paulo, Goiás, Espírito Santo and Rio Grande do Sul.

Following, there is the possibility that Renave will be available throughout Brazil, allowing the process to be carried out online, quickly and safely. The agency expects it to be launched nationally in September.

With the novelty, drivers and vehicle owners will have access to yet another online service, remembering that the Digital Traffic Card (CDT) is now available, an electronic document with digital versions of the driver’s license and the Vehicle Registration and Licensing Certificate (CRLV).



