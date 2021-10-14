Electronic Cigarette Sales Officially Approved For The First Time

Electronic Cigarette: The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the kit and liquid products of an electronic cigarette brand in the country for the first time. It is thought that the authorities, who started to collect samples from the market, will expand the scope of this permit. According to experts, electronic cigarettes are not as harmful as regular cigarettes.

A few years ago, there was an issue that was discussed in many parts of the world. Electronic cigarettes… We also talked about the problems caused by these products many times in the content we shared with you. While these problems appeared as explosions due to the use of poor quality batteries, sometimes they were diseases that people caught. But now, a remarkable news has come from the USA, which completely banned flavored electronic cigarettes in May 2019.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given approval for electronic cigarettes and liquids of a brand that are on sale in many parts of the country. In the statements made by the institution, it was stated that electronic cigarettes are not innocent, but they leave less toxic substances in the human body compared to normal cigarettes. In other words, these products used to quit smoking were much less harmful than regular cigarettes.

In fact, electronic cigarettes are sold all over the USA. But there has been a debate about these products that has been going on for years. Here, the FDA has signed a first to eliminate this situation. As a result of the examinations, electronic cigarette products belonging to a brand and at least one kind of liquid that allows nicotine to be taken into the body were allowed. Authorities will try to expand the scope of this decision by requesting samples from many electronic cigarette and liquid brands on the market. However; It should be noted that even some liquids of the brand in question are not approved by the FDA. In other words, the content of these liquids is of critical importance for experts.