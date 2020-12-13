Electronic Arts on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S: Battlefield

Electronic Arts has a pipeline of projects on the way for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. We go over everything we know and what to expect.

The start of generation for Electronic Arts has been especially short. Contrary to what was seen with PS4 and Xbox One, this 2020 we have not had that great delivery that will show the technical leap in hardware. 7 years ago, titles like Battlefield 4 were a glimpse of what was to come in the future. However, its sports offer has been the only thing that has come focused on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. We are talking about FIFA 21 and Madden 21.

Its portfolio of projects has already named several of the works that will arrive throughout this cycle, starting this same 2021. We will review what official data has transcended around its main brands, leaving aside the annual deliveries.

Battlefield, “a scale never seen”: 2021

Among the confirmed projects, the one for which more information has emerged came from Sweden. DICE is immersed in the development of the next Battlefield installment. The team got rid of two of its last jobs this year. On the one hand, Star Wars Battlefront 2, which with the update of The Battle of Scarif ceased support for new content; on the other, Battlefield V, which did the same this summer. The cards were on the table.

During the presentation of the results of the fiscal year in October 2019, Blake Jorgensen, CFO of Electronic Arts, assured that this new Battlefield installment would be released during fiscal year 2022, that is, in a period between April 2021 and March 2022. Words that were reiterated through a representative of the company to VGC, this time last April: “In the long term, the study is focused on the future of Battlefield, which we will bring to players in 2021 “, He said.

With a pandemic spreading across studios across the globe, companies like Square Enix were pessimistic about the effects of COVID-19. Had the Battlefield plan been altered? It seems not. Andrew Wilson, CEO of Electronic Arts, confirmed the November launch window: Battlefield will return in the final stretch of 2021. “The next Battlefield is set to launch in late 2021, and we are excited to share more about the game next. spring ”, he commented.

Wilson himself pointed out that the testing of the game is underway internally, while the team “has begun to receive very positive feedback” as they have been introduced to the community. In terms of focus, he explained that DICE is creating “the game with the largest scale ever.” PS5 and Xbox Series have played an important role in the development, since it has allowed them to work with “a remarkable vision”. The images that accompany these paragraphs are the only proof at this time of its new generation.

BioWare, return to its success: Mass Effect and Dragon Age

The bump that Anthem caused seems to be far away. While the game service continues in the process of rebuilding, BioWare has consolidated two of the pillars that will mark its presence in the generation of PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. The new installment of Dragon Age has not had an easy road, precisely. We knew about his first public appearance during the celebration of The Game Awards 2018. A teaser of just 1 minute was enough to know that the saga was back.



