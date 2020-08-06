Electrocardiogram smart watch Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

As promised in today’s Galaxy Unpacked event teaser, a new watch was to be unveiled on the Samsung stage, which has turned out to be the Samsung Galaxy Watch3: With a timeless design, the new smartwatch is built with materials such as stainless steel and high-quality leather – and for the first time, also in a titanium model.

Samsung Galaxy Watch3

What do we find in the wearable? Well again, the much appreciated rotating bezel of previous models, which allows you to easily navigate between widgets, open apps and scroll through notifications. Compared to the first Galaxy Watch, the new Galaxy Watch3 is 14% thinner, 8% smaller, and 15% lighter, while increasing screen size.

A highly customizable screen, since Samsung gives us a choice between more than 80,000 spheres available in its Galaxy Store or even design your own. In addition, the watch comes with more than 40 different options that allow you to customize the watch face itself with the information and / or functions you need.

Electrocardiogram and anti-falls

Very focused to be used as a device with which to improve health and well-being, the Watch3 comes with a function of measuring blood oxygen (SpO2), and also the option of measuring oxygen saturation over time.

Galaxy Watch3 will also host the new Samsung Health Monitor app that will be launched “soon” and that will include electrocardiogram (ECG) readers and monitoring of blood pressure (blood pressure or BP) in those markets where these features are authorized. The wearable implements a new functionality that anticipates possible falls, identifying a possible fading of the user, and sending an SOS notification to the contacts previously selected by the user.

Wearable for fitness

Starting a fitness routine can be difficult, but Samsung’s new running tool will make it easier. Running analysis offers real-time information during races, and 6-factor post-workout reports, which help improve shape, increase performance and reduce injuries. To track your heart rate, you will soon be able to easily access VO2 max readings, and know the oxygen consumption.

Even when you are at home, you will have access to a fitness studio with Samsung Health, with a library of more than 120 videos of different exercises at your fingertips. Just by choosing a routine on the wearable, you can put it on a Samsung Smart TV, and the watch will take care of the rest, automatically tracking how the training went.

And because rest is as important as training, Samsung has continued to develop its sleep management solutions that were first launched on the market in 2014. Now, the new Galaxy Watch3 offers new functionalities to know what rest has been like and be able to improve it.



