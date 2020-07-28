Electric X1, 5 and 7 Series models coming from BMW

It can be said that BMW’s relationship with electric vehicles is somewhat complicated. Leading the industry with models such as i3 and i8, the company then focused on hybrid options. Preparing for a comprehensive innovation in the electric vehicle portfolio, BMW will release full electric versions of its popular vehicles such as the X1 and Series 5 and 7.

In a statement by BMW, the company said it aims to have more than 7 million electric vehicles on the road in 10 years. The company also stressed that two-thirds of these vehicles are intended to have fully electric drivelines.

BMW aims to have 25 electric models in its portfolio by 2023. Half of them are planned to be fully electric. The company thus states that carbon emissions per kilometer can be reduced by 40 percent. It should also be said that this plan of the German automotive giant is compatible with the plans of the European Union. The European Union made it obligatory to reduce carbon emissions by 37.5 percent by 2030.

BMW will take other steps to reduce carbon emissions. Moves such as choosing suppliers in line with carbon footprints and switching hybrid models to electric mode automatically in cities are among the plans of the company.

BMW has not given a concrete date for the release of the electric X1 and 5 Series models. However, the company has previously announced that the electric 7 Series models can appear on the road with the next generation.



